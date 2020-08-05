9.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Timken Co Call (TKR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) on March 26th, 2020 at $33.74. In approximately 1 month, Timken Co has returned 9.80% as of today's recent price of $37.04.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Timken Co have traded between a low of $22.26 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $37.04, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
The Timken Company manufactures and distributes tapered roller bearings, as well as cylindrical, spherical, and precision ball bearings. The Company also produces power transmission components and assemblies, as well as systems such as helicopter transmissions.
