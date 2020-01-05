9.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hercules Capital Inc Call (HTGC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) on April 9th, 2020 at $9.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Hercules Capital Inc has returned 9.79% as of today's recent price of $10.26.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hercules Capital Inc have traded between a low of $5.42 and a high of $16.40 and are now at $10.26, which is 89% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hercules Capital Inc shares.
