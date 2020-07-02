9.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Exlservice Holdi Call (EXLS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) on October 29th, 2019 at $67.90. In approximately 3 months, Exlservice Holdi has returned 9.76% as of today's recent price of $74.53.
Over the past year, Exlservice Holdi has traded in a range of $42.00 to $75.40 and is now at $74.53, 77% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.
Exlservice Holdings Inc. provides offshore business process outsourcing solutions, primarily serving the needs of Global 1000 companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance area. The service offerings include collections, cash management, loan servicing, research and reconciliation finance and accounting processes, customer support, and technical support.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Exlservice Holdi shares.
Log in and add Exlservice Holdi (EXLS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights exlservice holdi
Ticker(s): EXLS