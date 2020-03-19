MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

9.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Abiomed Inc Call (ABMD)

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:15am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) on February 24th, 2020 at $162.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Abiomed Inc has returned 9.76% as of today's recent price of $146.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Abiomed Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.13 and a high of $348.27 and are now at $140.94, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Abiomed Inc.

Log in and add Abiomed Inc (ABMD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights abiomed inc

Ticker(s): ABMD

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.