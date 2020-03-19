9.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Abiomed Inc Call (ABMD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) on February 24th, 2020 at $162.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Abiomed Inc has returned 9.76% as of today's recent price of $146.55.
In the past 52 weeks, Abiomed Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.13 and a high of $348.27 and are now at $140.94, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.
ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.
