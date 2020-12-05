9.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Oracle Corp Call (ORCL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) on March 26th, 2020 at $48.47. In approximately 2 months, Oracle Corp has returned 9.69% as of today's recent price of $53.16.
In the past 52 weeks, Oracle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and are now at $53.16, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.30% higher over the past week, respectively.
Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.
