9.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Northfield Banco Call (NFBK)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northfield Banco (NASDAQ:NFBK) on April 29th, 2019 at $15.07. In approximately 9 months, Northfield Banco has returned 9.72% as of today's recent price of $16.53.
In the past 52 weeks, Northfield Banco share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.35 and a high of $17.55 and are now at $16.53, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Northfield Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers credit and other banking services.
