9.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mrc Global Inc Call (MRC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) on December 3rd, 2019 at $12.95. In approximately 2 months, Mrc Global Inc has returned 9.73% as of today's recent price of $11.69.
Over the past year, Mrc Global Inc has traded in a range of $10.73 to $18.93 and is now at $11.69, 9% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 1.43% lower over the past week, respectively.
MRC Global Inc. distributes pipe, valves, and fittings. The Company serves the chemical and petrochemical, food processing, gas distribution and transmission, oil and gas exploration and production, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, refining, steel manufacturing, and power generation industries.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mrc Global Inc.
