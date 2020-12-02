9.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ford Motor Co Call (F)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) on August 5th, 2019 at $9.17. In approximately 6 months, Ford Motor Co has returned 9.66% as of today's recent price of $8.28.
In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.02 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $8.28, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ford Motor Co.
Ticker(s): F