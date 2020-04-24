9.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Osi Systems Inc Call (OSIS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) on March 26th, 2020 at $66.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Osi Systems Inc has returned 9.46% as of today's recent price of $72.84.
In the past 52 weeks, Osi Systems Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.95 and a high of $117.21 and are now at $72.84, 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.
OSI Systems, Inc. produces medical monitoring and anesthesia systems; security and inspection systems; and lasers, optics, and optoelectronic components. The Company's products include blood pressure monitors, anesthesia machines and hemoglobin saturation monitors; systems for inspecting baggage, people, and vehicles; and lasers, lenses, prisms, and microelectronic components.
