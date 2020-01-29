9.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Harley-Davidson Call (HOG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on November 19th, 2019 at $37.13. In approximately 2 months, Harley-Davidson has returned 9.47% as of today's recent price of $33.61.
In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.17 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $33.61, 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles. The Company's products include heavyweight touring, custom, and performance motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, and general merchandise. Harley-Davidson also provides motorcycle floor planning and parts and accessories financing to its North American and European dealers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Harley-Davidson.
