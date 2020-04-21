9.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eversource Energ Call (ES)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) on March 27th, 2020 at $79.53. In approximately 4 weeks, Eversource Energ has returned 9.51% as of today's recent price of $87.09.
Eversource Energ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.42 and a 52-week low of $60.69 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $87.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electric service to customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. Eversource Energy also distributes natural gas throughout Connecticut.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eversource Energ shares.
