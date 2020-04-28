9.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kforce Inc Call (KFRC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) on April 7th, 2020 at $26.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Kforce Inc has returned 9.35% as of today's recent price of $28.99.
Over the past year, Kforce Inc has traded in a range of $20.60 to $42.64 and is now at $28.99, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.
Kforce Inc. is a full-service, professional staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals. The Company specializes in the areas of information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, legal, and scientific. Kforce operates in North America.
