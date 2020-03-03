9.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Of Long Is Call (FLIC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Of Long Is (NASDAQ:FLIC) on January 10th, 2020 at $23.75. In approximately 2 months, First Of Long Is has returned 9.41% as of today's recent price of $21.51.
Over the past year, First Of Long Is has traded in a range of $20.05 to $25.47 and is now at $21.51, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
The First of Long Island Corporation is the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers.
