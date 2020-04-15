9.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Berry Global Gro Call (BERY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) on March 25th, 2020 at $32.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Berry Global Gro has returned 9.42% as of today's recent price of $35.60.
Berry Global Gro share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.16 and a 52-week low of $25.00 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $35.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.
Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.
