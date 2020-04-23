9.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ani Pharmaceutic Call (ANIP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ani Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:ANIP) on March 18th, 2020 at $38.24. In approximately 1 month, Ani Pharmaceutic has returned 9.39% as of today's recent price of $41.83.
Over the past year, Ani Pharmaceutic has traded in a range of $28.28 to $86.96 and is now at $41.83, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals manufactures oral solid dose products, as well as liquid and topical products in the State of Minnesota.
