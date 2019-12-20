93.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Perficient Inc Call (PRFT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) on January 9th, 2019 at $23.28. In approximately 12 months, Perficient Inc has returned 93.60% as of today's recent price of $45.06.
Perficient Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.07 and a 52-week low of $20.92 and are now trading 115% above that low price at $45.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Perficient, Inc. is an information technology consulting firm. The Firm designs and delivers business-driven information technology solutions, such as business analysis, portal, content management, business integration, SOA, commerce, business intelligence, and customer relation management (CRM). Perficient serves clients from a network of domestic and global locations.
