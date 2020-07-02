9.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Great Western Ba Call (GWB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Western Ba (NYSE:GWB) on December 3rd, 2019 at $33.50. In approximately 2 months, Great Western Ba has returned 9.26% as of today's recent price of $30.40.
Great Western Ba share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.78 and a 52-week low of $28.07 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $30.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1% lower over the past week, respectively.
Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company owning and controlling one and more banks.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Great Western Ba.
Ticker(s): GWB