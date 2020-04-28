9.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Expedia Inc Call (EXPE)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) on April 9th, 2020 at $63.67. In approximately 3 weeks, Expedia Inc has returned 9.28% as of today's recent price of $69.57.
Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and a 52-week low of $40.76 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $69.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.
Expedia Group, Inc. provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The Company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing, and availability information for airlines, hotels, and car rental companies. Expedia Group serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Expedia Inc shares.
Log in and add Expedia Inc (EXPE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights expedia inc
Ticker(s): EXPE