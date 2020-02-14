9.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gentex Corp Call (GNTX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) on October 21st, 2019 at $27.88. In approximately 4 months, Gentex Corp has returned 9.24% as of today's recent price of $30.45.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gentex Corp have traded between a low of $19.63 and a high of $31.27 and are now at $30.45, which is 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Gentex Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets products that use electro-optic technology. The Company's product lines include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and fire protection products. Gentex's Night Vision Safety Mirror automatically darken to the degree required to eliminate rearview headlight glare. The Company sells its products around the world.
