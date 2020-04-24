9.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Amer Software-A Call (AMSWA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Software-A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on March 27th, 2020 at $13.62. In approximately 4 weeks, Amer Software-A has returned 9.03% as of today's recent price of $14.85.
Over the past year, Amer Software-A has traded in a range of $9.05 to $19.82 and is now at $14.85, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.18% lower over the past week, respectively.
American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports application software solutions and services. The Company's software and services support operations over intranets, extranets, client, servers, and the internet. American Software serves customers in the United States.
