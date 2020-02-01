8.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lydall Inc Call (LDL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) on October 3rd, 2019 at $22.50. In approximately 3 months, Lydall Inc has returned 8.93% as of today's recent price of $20.49.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lydall Inc have traded between a low of $17.90 and a high of $31.71 and are now at $20.49, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
Lydall, Inc. develops and manufactures engineered materials for a variety of applications. The Company develops and manufactures engineered specialty papers, automotive heat shields, acoustical barriers, and medical filtration and bioprocessing components.The Company's fabricated products are sold to original equipment manufacturers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lydall Inc.
Log in and add Lydall Inc (LDL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights lydall inc
Ticker(s): LDL