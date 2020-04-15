8.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Xilinx Inc Call (XLNX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) on March 31st, 2020 at $79.23. In approximately 2 weeks, Xilinx Inc has returned 8.79% as of today's recent price of $86.19.
Xilinx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $67.68 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $86.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops, and markets complete programmable logic solutions. The Company's solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as cores of logic, and field engineering support. Xilinx sells its products through several channels of distribution to customers in the United States and overseas.
