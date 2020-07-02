8.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ncr Corp Call (NCR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) on November 8th, 2019 at $30.95. In approximately 3 months, Ncr Corp has returned 8.81% as of today's recent price of $33.67.
In the past 52 weeks, Ncr Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.93 and a high of $35.87 and are now at $33.67, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.
NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.
