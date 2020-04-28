8.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cvs Health Corp Call (CVS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on March 30th, 2020 at $59.09. In approximately 4 weeks, Cvs Health Corp has returned 8.82% as of today's recent price of $64.30.
Over the past year, Cvs Health Corp has traded in a range of $51.88 to $77.03 and is now at $63.53, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.
CVS Health Corporation is an integrated pharmacy health care provider. The Company's offerings include pharmacy benefit management services; mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy; disease management programs; and retail clinics. The Company operates drugstores throughout the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
Ticker(s): CVS