8.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Smith (A.O.)Corp Call (AOS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) on April 8th, 2020 at $40.18. In approximately 3 weeks, Smith (A.O.)Corp has returned 8.74% as of today's recent price of $43.69.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp have traded between a low of $33.81 and a high of $56.11 and are now at $43.69, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.3% lower over the past week, respectively.
A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.
