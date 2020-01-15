86.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Endo Internation Call (ENDP)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Endo Internation (:ENDP) on August 20th, 2019 at $3.06. In approximately 5 months, Endo Internation has returned 86.85% as of today's recent price of $5.72.
Endo Internation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and a 52-week low of $4.28 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $5.72 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.
Endo International Public Limited Company provides specialty healthcare solutions. The Company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical products and generic drugs. Endo International offers its products to the medical and healthcare industries worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Endo Internation shares.
Ticker(s): ENDP