86.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pg&E Corp Call (PCG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) on October 30th, 2019 at $5.88. In approximately 2 months, Pg&E Corp has returned 86.22% as of today's recent price of $10.95.
Pg&E Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.19 and a 52-week low of $3.55 and are now trading 208% above that low price at $10.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
PG&E Corporation is a holding company that holds interests in energy based businesses. The Company's holdings include a public utility operating in northern and central California that provides electricity and natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pg&E Corp shares.
Keywords: spotlights pg&e corp
Ticker(s): PCG