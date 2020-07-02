8.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nisource Inc Call (NI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) on December 19th, 2019 at $27.56. In approximately 2 months, Nisource Inc has returned 8.60% as of today's recent price of $29.93.
Over the past year, Nisource Inc has traded in a range of $25.92 to $30.67 and is now at $29.93, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.
NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.
