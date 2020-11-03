8.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lion Biotechnolo Call (LBIO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lion Biotechnolo (:LBIO) on June 19th, 2017 at $6.40. In approximately 33 months, Lion Biotechnolo has returned 8.59% as of today's recent price of $6.95.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lion Biotechnolo have traded between a low of $4.90 and a high of $9.58 and are now at $6.95, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes for treatment of patients with cancer. Iovance Biotherapeutics serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lion Biotechnolo shares.
Log in and add Lion Biotechnolo (LBIO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :lbio lion biotechnolo
Ticker(s): LBIO