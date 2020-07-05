8.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend General Electric Call (GE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for General Electric (NYSE:GE) on April 15th, 2020 at $6.54. In approximately 3 weeks, General Electric has returned 8.56% as of today's recent price of $5.98.
In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.90 and a high of $13.26 and are now at $5.98, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 4.35% lower over the past week, respectively.
General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.
