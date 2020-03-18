85.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Norwegian Cruise Call (NCLH)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) on January 27th, 2020 at $53.58. In approximately 2 months, Norwegian Cruise has returned 85.44% as of today's recent price of $7.80.
In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.83 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $7.80. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates a fleet of passenger cruise ships. The Company offers an array of cruise itineraries and theme cruises, as well as markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings serves customers worldwide.
