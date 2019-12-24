85.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Neophotonics Cor Call (NPTN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) on July 1st, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 6 months, Neophotonics Cor has returned 85.24% as of today's recent price of $8.85.
Neophotonics Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.95 and a 52-week low of $3.36 and are now trading 163% above that low price at $8.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 2.22% higher over the past week, respectively.
NeoPhotonics Corporation designs, manufacturers, and markets standard and semi custom planar light wave circuits for metro access and other advanced optical communications platforms.
