8.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aecom Call (ACM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) on April 7th, 2020 at $29.73. In approximately 2 weeks, Aecom has returned 8.49% as of today's recent price of $32.25.
Aecom share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.40 and a 52-week low of $21.76 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $32.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.
AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aecom shares.
Log in and add Aecom (ACM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights aecom
Ticker(s): ACM