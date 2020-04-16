8.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Technipfmc Plc Call (FTI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) on March 23rd, 2020 at $6.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Technipfmc Plc has returned 8.32% as of today's recent price of $7.49.
Over the past year, Technipfmc Plc has traded in a range of $4.49 to $28.57 and is now at $7.49, 67% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.3% lower and 4.25% lower over the past week, respectively.
TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Technipfmc Plc shares.
Ticker(s): FTI