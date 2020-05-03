8.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Bankfinancial Call (BFIN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $12.47. In approximately 1 month, Bankfinancial has returned 8.26% as of today's recent price of $11.44.
In the past 52 weeks, Bankfinancial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.10 and a high of $16.06 and are now at $11.44, 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
BankFinancial Corporation provides a range of personal and business banking. The Bank also offers investment, mortgage, and insurance services, as well as consumer and commercial lending.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bankfinancial.
