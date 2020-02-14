8.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend On Semiconductor Call (ON)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) on January 30th, 2020 at $23.60. In approximately 2 weeks, On Semiconductor has returned 8.24% as of today's recent price of $21.66.
Over the past year, On Semiconductor has traded in a range of $15.13 to $25.92 and is now at $21.66, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.
ON Semiconductor Corporation supplies analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors for data and power management. The Company offers products include integrated circuits and analog ICs. ON Semiconductor also offers discrete semiconductors in a variety of surface mount and standard packages.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of On Semiconductor.
Keywords: spotlights ON Semiconductor
Ticker(s): ON