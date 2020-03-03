8.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Martin Mar Mtls Call (MLM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Martin Mar Mtls (NYSE:MLM) on January 14th, 2020 at $265.05. In approximately 2 months, Martin Mar Mtls has returned 8.25% as of today's recent price of $243.19.
In the past 52 weeks, Martin Mar Mtls share prices have been bracketed by a low of $190.02 and a high of $281.72 and are now at $243.19, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. produces aggregates for the construction industry, including highways, infrastructure, commercial, and residential. The Company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime.
Ticker(s): MLM