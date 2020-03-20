81.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Royal Caribbean Call (RCL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) on January 23rd, 2020 at $126.62. In approximately 2 months, Royal Caribbean has returned 81.38% as of today's recent price of $23.58.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $23.58, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.1%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Royal Caribbean.
Log in and add Royal Caribbean (RCL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights Royal Caribbean
Ticker(s): RCL