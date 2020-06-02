8.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Alico Inc Call (ALCO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) on November 27th, 2019 at $33.73. In approximately 2 months, Alico Inc has returned 8.11% as of today's recent price of $36.46.
Alico Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.25 and a 52-week low of $25.25 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $36.46 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.
Alico, Inc. is involved in various agribusiness activities and operations, including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The Company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. Alico conducts operations in Central and Southwest Florida.
