8.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Colgate-Palmoliv Call (CL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) on December 16th, 2019 at $68.88. In approximately 2 months, Colgate-Palmoliv has returned 7.98% as of today's recent price of $74.37.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have traded between a low of $64.75 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $74.37, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.
