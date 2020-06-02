8.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Brookdale Sr Call (BKD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD) on October 31st, 2019 at $7.45. In approximately 3 months, Brookdale Sr has returned 7.99% as of today's recent price of $6.86.
In the past 52 weeks, Brookdale Sr share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.97 and a high of $8.80 and are now at $6.86, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living facilities in the United States. The Company offers its residents access to a full continuum of services across all sectors of the senior living industry. Brookdale Senior operates independent living and assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and a skilled nursing.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brookdale Sr.
Log in and add Brookdale Sr (BKD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights brookdale sr
Ticker(s): BKD