8.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Brookdale Sr Call (BKD)

Written on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 1:43pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD) on October 31st, 2019 at $7.45. In approximately 3 months, Brookdale Sr has returned 7.99% as of today's recent price of $6.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Brookdale Sr share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.97 and a high of $8.80 and are now at $6.86, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. operates senior living facilities in the United States. The Company offers its residents access to a full continuum of services across all sectors of the senior living industry. Brookdale Senior operates independent living and assisted living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, and a skilled nursing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Brookdale Sr.

