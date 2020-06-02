8.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend 8X8 Inc Call (EGHT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for 8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) on January 9th, 2020 at $19.10. In approximately 4 weeks, 8X8 Inc has returned 8.04% as of today's recent price of $20.63.
8X8 Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.57 and a 52-week low of $10.30 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $20.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
8x8, Inc. provides voice-over-Internet protocol creation platforms, hosted Internet PBX solutions, voice and video semiconductors, and related software. The Company offers service providers the tools to create next-generation Internet protocol network services, while providing telecommunications manufacturers with embedded technology, software stacks, and reference designs.
