79.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Intercept Pharma Call (ICPT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $69.14. In approximately 2 months, Intercept Pharma has returned 79.13% as of today's recent price of $123.84.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intercept Pharma have traded between a low of $56.76 and a high of $131.87 and are now at $123.84, which is 118% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets biopharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases utilizing proprietary bile acid chemistry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals serves patients throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Intercept Pharma shares.
