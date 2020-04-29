78.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Brinker Intl Call (EAT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT) on April 7th, 2020 at $13.82. In approximately 3 weeks, Brinker Intl has returned 78.21% as of today's recent price of $24.62.
Brinker Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.57 and a 52-week low of $7.00 and are now trading 252% above that low price at $24.62 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.
Brinker International, Inc. is a restaurant operator who owns, operates, or franchises establishments in the United States and Internationally. These restaurants offer customers burgers, ribs, salads, steaks, classic Italian fare, and Tex-Mex offerings.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Brinker Intl shares.
