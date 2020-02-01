7.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Blackbaud Inc Call (BLKB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) on October 21st, 2019 at $86.27. In approximately 2 months, Blackbaud Inc has returned 7.76% as of today's recent price of $79.57.
Over the past year, Blackbaud Inc has traded in a range of $60.00 to $97.35 and is now at $79.57, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Blackbaud, Inc. provides software and related services designed specifically for non-profit organizations. The Company's products and services enable non-profit organizations to increase donations, reduce fundraising costs, improve communication with constituents, manage their finances, and optimize internal operations.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Blackbaud Inc.
