7.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Realty Income Call (O)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Realty Income (NYSE:O) on November 5th, 2019 at $78.37. In approximately 2 months, Realty Income has returned 7.75% as of today's recent price of $72.30.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Realty Income have traded between a low of $61.59 and a high of $82.17 and are now at $72.42, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.
Realty Income Corporation owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the United States. The Company focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.
