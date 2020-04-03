7.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dril-Quip Inc Call (DRQ)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) on February 18th, 2020 at $40.09. In approximately 2 weeks, Dril-Quip Inc has returned 7.73% as of today's recent price of $36.99.
Dril-Quip Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.71 and a 52-week low of $33.08 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $36.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.48% lower over the past week, respectively.
Dril-Quip, Inc. designs and manufactures offshore drilling and production equipment. The Company offers products consists of subsea, surface, and offshore rig equipment for use by oil and gas companies in offshore areas worldwide. Dril-Quip provides installation and reconditioning services, and also rents running tools.
