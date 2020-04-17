7.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ship Finance Call (SFL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ship Finance (NYSE:SFL) on March 27th, 2020 at $9.43. In approximately 3 weeks, Ship Finance has returned 7.59% as of today's recent price of $10.14.
In the past 52 weeks, Ship Finance share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.33 and a high of $15.09 and are now at $10.14, 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.
Ship Finance International Limited owns and charters out ships. The Company operates fleet includes crude oil tankers, bulk and ore vessels, dry bulk carriers, container ships, and jack up oil rigs.
