7.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Pioneer Natural Call (PXD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) on January 13th, 2020 at $148.28. In approximately 4 weeks, Pioneer Natural has returned 7.60% as of today's recent price of $137.01.
Pioneer Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.22 and a 52-week low of $114.79 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $137.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company engages in onshore oil and gas drilling, exploration, and production in the United States.
