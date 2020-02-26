7.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Xilinx Inc Call (XLNX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) on January 29th, 2020 at $89.88. In approximately 4 weeks, Xilinx Inc has returned 7.44% as of today's recent price of $83.19.
Over the past year, Xilinx Inc has traded in a range of $82.85 to $141.60 and is now at $83.19, 0% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.
Xilinx, Inc. designs, develops, and markets complete programmable logic solutions. The Company's solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as cores of logic, and field engineering support. Xilinx sells its products through several channels of distribution to customers in the United States and overseas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Xilinx Inc.
Log in and add Xilinx Inc (XLNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights xilinx inc
Ticker(s): XLNX